Mann, Saini meet over SYL canal issue, Punjab CM says Haryana Punjab's 'brother not enemy'

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (PTI) During a meeting with his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asserted that his government stands firmly committed to safeguarding the state's interests in the water dispute, while pursuing a mutually agreed resolution of the long-pending Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue.

Amid no consensus in the meeting on the contentious issues, the chief ministers decided that the officers of both the states will deliberate on this issue and brief them on its progress.

Both CMs said the issue was discussed "in a cordial atmosphere".

After nearly an hour-long meeting at a five-star hotel here, both the chief ministers later held a joint media briefing with Mann calling Haryana, Punjab's "brother, not an enemy".

Mann also stated that there should be a resolution to the long-pending issue, though he emphasised, "Kisi ka haq nahi marna chahiye, na hi Punjab ka, na hi Haryana ka' (Rights of neither Punjab, nor of Haryana should be affected).

"We have no water to share with any other state, but as the elder brother of Haryana, we do not want to draw daggers with our neighbouring state and seek early resolution of this long-pending issue," Mann said.

"Punjab has no surplus water to share with any other state," Mann said, adding, "Not even a single drop of Punjab's rightful water can be allowed to be taken away." An official statement quoting Mann said that the SYL canal is an emotive issue for Punjab and added, "The state will face serious law and order problems if it is imposed." Mann said, "Punjab is the elder brother, and both states are here to find an amicable solution to this controversial issue." "Both the Supreme Court and the Government of India want a mutually accepted solution, and it is a good thing that both states have joined hands to resolve the issue and end confrontation," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Mann recalled that in old times, the methods adopted by the elderly to resolve an issue was to make the two sides sit and talk. "If two houses go for a division, then their elders would hold talks with respective families (to resolve the issue)." Referring to the decades-old SYL issue, Mann in a lighter vein said, "Jhagra to buzurgon ka hi hai. Lekin hum ab nayi generation aye hai, nipat jayega, aur nipat jaey to achha hai' (It is an old issue. Now the new generation is here, it will be resolved and it's for the better if it gets resolved." "For the first time in recent history, both state governments are holding serious deliberations to solve this matter. There is no question of winning or losing, but the interests and emotions of Punjab and Punjabis cannot be ignored," he said.

Mann also proposed regular meetings between officers of both states through a joint working group and expressed hope these meetings will go a long way in finding an amicable solution and ushering in an era of progress and prosperity for both states.

During the media briefing, Haryana CM Saini said the discussions took place in a very positive atmosphere.

When discussions take place in a constructive environment, the outcomes are also meaningful, Saini said, adding that both states have decided to hold meetings at the level of irrigation department officers for further detailed discussions on the issue so that practical and lasting solutions can be worked out.

Invoking teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, whose timeless verse 'Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat', Saini said his teachings guide us.

Mann also said that the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere over the issue which has been lingering for a very long time.

"As the CM (Saini) saab said that Gurus' 'bani' are guiding us. We are the descendants of Bhai Kanahaiya ji who gave water even to enemies in the war. Haryana is not our enemy, it is our brother," he said.

Responsibilities which the people of Punjab and Haryana entrusted with us, we also want there should be some solution to this issue, Mann said.

"Both are brothers. They got separated in 1966. Now the water issue is going on," he said.

In 1966, Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state.

When asked about the construction of the canal by Punjab, Mann sought to emphasise the reassessment of the availability of water as he countered, "What will you release in the canal? Will you release juice in the canal?" In a post on X, Mann said, "Punjab and Haryana are brothers and we are working to resolve this issue by rising above politics." Highlighting that Punjab is not depriving anyone of their rightful share, Mann in the statement said, "Out of 34.34 Million Acre Feet (MAF) of water from the three rivers, Punjab was allocated only 14.22 MAF, which is 40 percent, while the remaining 60 percent was allocated to Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, even though none of these rivers actually flow through these states." Expressing concern over Punjab's water crisis, Mann said, "Due to reduction in surface water availability, excessive pressure is being put on groundwater resources and 115 out of 153 blocks in Punjab have been declared over-exploited." He said that Punjab today has "the highest rate of groundwater extraction in the country".

"Punjab ignores its own water requirements and gives about 60 per cent of its water to meet the needs of non-riparian states, but while Punjab shares its river waters, flood-related damages are borne solely by the state," Mann said.

So, it is imperative that the "rights of Punjab are duly safeguarded", he added.

The SYL canal issue has been a bone of contention between the two states for the past several years. Last May, the Supreme Court directed the two states to cooperate with the Centre for an amicable solution to the decades-old dispute.

