Mann says over 85,000 drug smugglers arrested under his govt

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said more than 85,000 drug smugglers were arrested in the state in the last three and a half years.

Since the government assumed office in 2022, the highest priority has been given to its fight against the drug menace and registered about 63,000 cases against the contraband smugglers, Mann said.

Reviewing the performance of the police department, the chief minister noted that sustained enforcement, tighter investigations and zero political interference are translating into outcomes on the ground.

In 2025, since the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) was launched, police registered 30,144 FIRs and arrested 40,302 smugglers, Mann said in an official statement here.

Mann claimed the drive, launched on March 1 this year, has been successful to a considerable extent.

The AAP leader said a multi-pronged strategy based on three principles of enforcement, de-addiction and prevention was formulated to combat the drug menace.

"Likewise, in the last three and a half years -- about 5119 kg of heroin, 3,458 kg of opium, 5.82 kg of cocaine, 82 kg of ICE and 4.98 crore capsules along with 52.4 crore cash have been recovered," he added.

The state government adopted an approach combining enforcement, financial disruption, technology-enabled policing, public participation, and humane rehabilitation.

"The Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab Police, has been at the forefront of implementing the strategy," the chief minister said.

He pointed out that enforcement efforts progressively shifted from isolated seizures to targeted actions, ensuring disruption of the drug supply chain at higher levels.

One of the most significant deterrent outcomes has been achieved through financial investigations, as over 1,400 proposals for freezing illegally acquired properties were confirmed, he said.

Likewise, properties valued at more than Rs 2,730 crore were frozen during the period of 2022-2025, the chief minister said.

"This has sent a clear message that proceeds of drug crime will not be allowed to sustain narcotics networks in Punjab," he said.

Mann claimed quality investigation and legal follow-up resulted in over 25,000 drug cases being decided by courts, with more than 21,600 convictions.

"Overall conviction rate stands at approximately 84 per cent, improving steadily over the years and reaching around 88 per cent in 2025," he said.

The AAP leader said "SAFE Punjab" WhatsApp Chatbot emerged as a flagship citizen-participation initiative, generating nearly 30,000 actionable tips, over 11,000 FIRs, and approximately 14,000 arrests, with a conversion rate of about 38 per cent, indicating high public trust and effective response mechanisms.

"The Punjab government has significantly enhanced its capability to counter drone-based narcotics smuggling, resulting in the recovery of hundreds of drones in recent years, with a sharp increase in interceptions during 2025," he added.

On action against the gangsters, Mann said from January 1 to December 17, the police arrested 916 gangsters, neutralised 13, busted 389 modules, and recovered 594 weapons. PTI CHS SHS