Mann slams Centre over pending rural funds; says Punjab has to fight for own right even now

Hoshiarpur, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday as he slammed the Centre over the issue of MGNREGA and pending rural development funds.

Mann said that his government will make all-out efforts to get Chandigarh as Punjab's own capital.

At present, Union Territory Chandigarh is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Addressing a gathering here after hoisting the national tricolour during a function on the occasion of Republic Day, the Punjab chief minister also gave a warning to those who are trying to disturb peace in the state with their nefarious designs. He said that his government is committed to maintaining amity and mutual brotherhood at any cost.

Mann also listed several initiatives, including free electricity and government jobs for youths and campaigns against drugs and gangsters, carried out by his government.

He said Punjab is known as the food bowl and the sword arm of the nation.

"For the country's progress, we (Punjab) suffered damage to its natural resources. Our underground water got depleted, and our rivers' water also got polluted," he said.

"I am pained to say that despite making maximum sacrifices, injustice and highhandedness have continuously been done to our state. Punjab has to fight even today to get its own rights, and it is knocking on the doors of courts," he added.

He alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to end Punjab's right over the Bhakra Beas Management Board, "which we did not allow to be successful." Mann added that the Centre has not only changed the name of the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme but its entire structure as well.

"Because of which, the livelihoods of scheduled caste workers, women and landless families have come into danger," he said.

The chief minister said at present, 19.85 lakh people are registered as MGNREGA workers in Punjab and out of which, 12.65 lakh belong to the SC families.

He said his government is committed to raising the voice of Punjab's rights.

"In this regard, we are fighting and raising our voice for Punjab's rights, be it through the Vidhan Sabha or any other way," Mann said.

He also pointed towards the non-release of RDF funds to the state.

"Our RDF funds have been stopped. The Constitution mentions the rights of all states and their fundamental rights. Even then, we have to struggle to get our rights," he said.

Last month, Mann had slammed the BJP-led Centre over the issue of Viksit Bharat Guarantee Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G), accusing it of "snatching" food from the poor.

He asserted that his government would not allow "dacoity" of the rights of the downtrodden.

Recently, in a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Mann had flagged the issue of non-payment of Rs 9,031 crore of RDF and Rs 2,267.83 crore of market fee by the Centre, saying it was impacting rural infrastructure development in the state.

During his address in Hoshiarpur on Republic Day, he greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day and also paid tributes to freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence.

He saluted the armed forces for protecting the country's unity and integrity. PTI CHS SUN HIG HIG