Mann slams speculations on social media about his removal as Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday slammed speculations on social media about his removal from the top post and asserted that he will remain at the helm.

Addressing the media here, Mann said that some "experts" have changed the chief minister four times when he was in the hospital, while referring to some claims on social media.

The CM was discharged from a hospital in Mohali on Thursday, where he was admitted due to exhaustion and low heart rate.

Mann said when Kejriwal came to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, he had said Mann would remain the CM.

"Who are these? Former journalists, a former smuggler, a former gangster, a former drug addict. They are acting (in social media space) as experts. They can say anything for views. But they do not speak against the BJP as they are scared of the Enforcement Directorate," Mann said, asking people to avoid these "Facebook experts".

He also asserted that there was no factionalism in the party.

Replying to a question on central ministers visiting flood-hit areas, he alleged that they were coming for a "photo-op" only.