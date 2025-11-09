Mann slams Warring for touching Sikh children's 'jooras,' says he 'lost mental balance'

Sangrur, Nov 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday slammed Amrinder Singh Raja Warring after a video surfaced online purportedly showing the state Congress chief touching the 'jooras' of two Sikh children, and alleged that he has "lost his mental balance." 'Joora' is a Punjabi word that refers to a hair bun.

Warring also faced criticism from other leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, while the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) lodged a complaint with the Tarn Taran police against Warring for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Sikhs with his act.

In the video, Warring could be seen touching the 'jooras' of two Sikh children.

Warring is already facing criticism for his alleged casteist remarks against former Union home minister Buta Singh.

Replying to a question on Warring in Sangrur on Sunday, Mann alleged that the state Congress chief has "lost his mental balance" due to which he is making "irresponsible and irrational statements." "What should we do? Look, I have 32 teeth, and sometimes my words come true. When our government was formed a few years ago, they were criticising us. At that time, I had said they would go mad by 2025-26," said Mann.

Sensing his party’s inevitable defeat in the Tarn Taran poll, the Lok Sabha MP is "baffled," due to which he is indulging in such acts, Mann told reporters in Sangrur.

Warring is the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang and AAP MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar also slammed Warring, alleging that he "mocked" the hair (‘jooras’) of two Sikh children.

They said Warring's act has deeply wounded the sentiments of the entire Sikh community and that he deserves to face a social boycott.

MLA Nijjar said Sikhs have established a distinct identity across the world through their hair and 'Kakars' (articles of faith).

"Whether in foreign armies or police forces, Sikhs are recognised everywhere by their hair and appearance. It is extremely painful that yesterday, Warring placed his hands on the heads of two children and made strange gestures - an act that is highly condemnable," said Nijjar.

SAD president Badal also slammed Warring for his act and said mocking the hair of two Sikh children has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.