Mann summoned before Akal Takht Secretariat over 'anti-Sikh' remarks

Amritsar, Jan 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been ordered to appear in person before the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15 over his alleged "anti-Sikh" remarks.

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj on Monday summoned him for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the "Sikh Gurus" and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs said that Mann deliberately expressed an anti-Sikh mentality and repeatedly made "objectionable" comments against the principle of 'dasvand', or tithe – a practice of donating 10 per cent of earnings to the place of worship.

Mann is the second sitting Punjab chief minister to be summoned by the Akal takht after Surjit Singh Barnala, who faced the action in the 1980s.

"... some objectionable videos of you have surfaced recently, in which you are seen doing extremely objectionable activities with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus Sahiban and the great national martyr of the 20th century, Sant Giani Jarnail Singh Ji Khalsa Bhindranwale," said Gargajj while reading out a letter written to the chief minister.

Gargajj said that Mann's "anti-Sikh" statements reflect the arrogance of power he holds.

He said that since the chief minister is a 'patit' (a Sikh who cuts his hair) and cannot be presented before the facade of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, he has been summoned to appear in person at the secretariat of the Akal Takht to submit his explanation.

Meanwhile, Mann said he would abide by the Akal Takht's directive.

"Will not appear as the chief minister but as a humble Sikh, walking barefoot," he said in a post on X in Punjabi.

He also indicated that he might not participate in a conference at GNDU here, scheduled to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

"On January 15, the Honourable President of the country is coming to participate in the conference at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. (I) also apologise for that day because for me, the most important is Sri Akal Takht Sahib," he said.

Meanwhile, Gargajj asserted that the Akal Takht will get the video examined through forensic analysis, and if it is found to be authentic, strict action will be taken against Mann in line with Panthic traditions.

The development came amid an ongoing tussle between the Punjab government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) over the registration of an FIR in the 328 missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib case.

Earlier, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami lashed out at the AAP government over the FIR, accusing it of interfering in the administrative rights of the apex gurdwara body with the sole purpose of gaining "political mileage" out of it.

On December 29 last year, Mann said the FIR was filed after several Sikh bodies demanded a thorough probe into the missing saroops and their recovery.

He accused the SGPC of failing to find the 328 missing saroops and accused it of using the Akal Takht as a shield.

Meanwhile, Gargajj asked the Punjab government to explain why justice had not yet been delivered to Sikhs and other victims in the 2015 Bargari Guru Granth Sahib sacrilege case. PTI JMS SUN VSD VN VN