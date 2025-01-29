Mann's clarification will be deliberated upon: Akal Takht jathedar

Amritsar, Jan 15 (PTI) After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before the Akal Takht secretariat here over his alleged remarks on Sikh traditions and tenets, Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj Thursday said the AAP leader has been cautioned not to speak in such a manner in the future.

Gargajj said that the clarification submitted by Mann has been recorded and will be deliberated upon in a meeting of the five 'Singh Sahiban' (Sikh clergy). He also said Mann has admitted that he should not have made certain remarks.

The jathedar said that the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, will also independently get the viral video of the CM forensically examined.

Gargajj had on January 5 summoned Mann for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of Sikh gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

When asked about the comments made by the jathedar last week on certain "objectionable videos" circulating on social media, Mann had said the video was fake or AI-generated, which could be verified in any forensic lab in the country.

According to a statement issued by the secretariat of Akal Takht, Mann appeared before the jathedar of Akal Takht at the secretariat. During the proceedings, the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib, Giani Tek Singh, was also present.

Gargajj sought detailed clarifications from Mann, addressing each allegation mentioned in the complaints received against him.

Later, speaking to the media, Gargajj said Mann acknowledged that some incorrect statements had been made by him in the past and also expressed his consent for a forensic examination of the objectionable video that had surfaced.

The jathedar said that the comments made by Mann in the past regarding Sikh traditions, the principle of Dasvandh - Guru Ki Golak, Sikh Maryada, principles, and internal matters were inappropriate and had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Gargajj also presented Mann with a copy of the Sikh Rehat Maryada of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the monthly Gurdwara Gazette magazine, which publishes records of the income and expenditure statements of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), advising him to read and understand these documents.

The jathedar said that the CM has been asked to suggest two forensic laboratories on behalf of the Punjab government where the "objectionable video" can be examined.

He said that in addition to the laboratories suggested by the government, Akal Takht Sahib will also independently have the video forensically examined.

He added that whatever report emerges will be placed before the 'Khalsa Panth' and a further decision will be taken accordingly.

Since the matter related to the video is connected with Sikh sentiments and it is essential that no one's character is maligned, a forensic examination is necessary, he said.

Gargajj said the entire discussion with Singh took place in a very cordial atmosphere.

In response to a question regarding the issue of the 328 missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of Guru Granth Sahib, Gargajj said that the Punjab government and Mann should not show any haste in this sensitive matter and should refrain from making statements without verified facts.

He said that the Akal Takht has already directed everyone not to indulge in any kind of politics on this issue, and if this directive is violated, serious notice will be taken.

In response to another question, Gargajj said that during his appearance, the CM submitted certain documents related to the administrative affairs of the SGPC.

These documents have been received by the in-charge of the secretariat of Akal Takht, and after due examination, the SGPC will be communicated accordingly, he added. PTI JMS SUN KVK KVK