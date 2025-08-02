Manohar Lal, Bhupender Yadav inspect jungle safari site in Gurugram-Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 2 (PTI) A large jungle safari project spread over 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh districts is set to become a major tourist attraction in the coming years, said an official.

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav inspected the proposed safari site near the Sakatpur village in Gurugram on Saturday.

Haryana Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present during the visit, the official added.

According to an official statement, Manohar Lal highlighted the project's potential to boost tourism and preserve the natural beauty, biodiversity, and historical heritage of the Aravalli mountain range passing through Haryana.

He said the jungle safari would be developed with world-class infrastructure, making it a popular destination for tourists here. The project will be implemented in four phases, with the first phase covering 2,500 acres. He further said that the project will promote eco-tourism in the Aravallis, help conserve the environment and wildlife, and also provide employment opportunities for local communities.

Yadav assured the central government's full support for the project. He held detailed discussions with Manohar Lal and senior officers regarding the execution of the first phase.

He said the project will focus on promoting greenery, including local tree species and wildlife-friendly ecosystems, to enhance biodiversity.

He said the safari project will be developed jointly by the Haryana and central governments.

He said that a detailed roadmap is being prepared, and the safari will have four main entry points—near Sohna on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, on the Tauru–Sohna road, near Naurangpur, and at the Sakatpur village.

The ministers also reviewed a documentary and design presentation prepared by the Haryana Forest Department for the first phase of the project.

Haryana Forest Department's Additional Chief Secretary Anand Mohan Sharan and several other officers were also present during the visit.