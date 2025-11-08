Manohar Lal inaugurates NCRTC stall at 18th Urban Mobility India Conference

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Saturday inaugurated the NCRTC's exhibition stall at the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2025, held at Hotel Hyatt Regency in Gurugram.

The three-day conference, which began on Thursday, is being jointly organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Government of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also visited the exhibition on the second day, according to a statement.

Addressing the inaugural session, Manohar Lal stated that the government is preparing a policy to expand the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) network beyond the National Capital Region (NCR) to major metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. He explained that after a distance of about 50-60 km, metro systems become less viable due to extended travel times.

"The RRTS has been designed to address this challenge, with stations spaced about eight km apart and trains capable of much higher speeds," he said. The Cabinet note for expanding the system to other cities is ready and will be taken up soon, the minister added.

He also highlighted that following the success of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, two new Namo Bharat corridors – Sarai Kale Khan-Bawal and Sarai Kale Khan-Karnal – will be initiated soon.

The 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor's 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South is currently operational, with the remaining section set to open shortly.

At the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) stall, Haryana Chief Minister Khattar, along with other dignitaries, including Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, was briefed by NCRTC Managing Director Shalabh Goel on the commuter-centric features of the Namo Bharat project.

These include advanced signalling technology and the integration of the Meerut Metro with the RRTS infrastructure.

The exhibition at the conference showcases how India's first semi-high-speed regional rail system is enhancing regional connectivity, promoting economic growth, and contributing to the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat.' This year's UMI conference, focused on the theme ‘Urban Development and Mobility Nexus,’ is exploring how urban planning and mobility systems together influence growth, sustainability, and public well-being.

NCRTC's interactive stall, featuring models and information panels, has been drawing significant public interest, offering insights into innovative designs and commuter-focused technology.