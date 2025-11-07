Manohar Lal Khattar announces new metro, transit initiatives at urban mobility conference

Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs and Energy Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the 18th Urban Mobility India Conference and Exhibition aims to enhance transportation systems and ensure better accessibility in urban areas.

Speaking after inaugurating the three-day conference in Gurugram, themed "Easy Mode of Travelling," the minister said the event seeks to generate policy recommendations that will drive positive changes in urban development and improve public services.

Khattar also inaugurated a developmental exhibition showcasing advancements in urban mobility and infrastructure.

Announcing three key initiatives of his ministry, the Union minister said these steps would usher in a new phase of urban development. He announced the establishment of Delhi Metro International Limited (DMIL), which will work towards expanding India's metro network to other countries.

He also announced the development of a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to improve metro interconnectivity and provide safe, reliable transport facilities, adhering to high safety and cybersecurity standards.

To strengthen capacity building and innovation in metro operations, the Ministry will set up the Delhi Metro Rail Academy and a Centre of Excellence, which will guide metro services through innovative approaches.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure in Gurugram, the minister said that while Delhi already has several major convention centres, a similar world-class facility is needed in Gurugram. He added that he would discuss the proposal with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is advancing toward self-reliance, he said.

"Integrating transport networks will help India become a developed nation by 2047, in line with the Make in India initiative," he added.

Khattar noted that India ranks third globally in metro coverage and is poised to surpass the United States within the next three years.

To mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the Union Minister led the gathering in a collective rendition of the song.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the conference represents a major step toward achieving India's Vision 2047 goals, adding that the country's urban transformation is being shaped with "new thinking, new energy and renewed commitment." During the event, the minister also released three key publications — Guidelines for Issuing Municipal Green Bonds in India, Edition 5 of the Green Urban Mobility Partnership Newsletter, and a Guidance Document on Building Resilient e-Bus Ecosystems.