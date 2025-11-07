Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates 18th Urban Mobility India expo in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the 18th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference cum Expo here on Friday.

This is the first time the expo is being held in Haryana.

The housing and urban affairs minister inaugurated the event, being held at Hyatt Hotel Regency in Sector 83, by lighting a lamp.

At the venue, Khattar took an auto ride. He also inspected electric autos and left for his workplace in one of them.

The theme of the conference, a three-day event, is "The Link between Urban Development and Mobility".

According to an official statement, more than 1,500 delegates from across the country will attend the event.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu also attended the conference.

The event will see discussions on modern transportation resources in research symposia, technical sessions and roundtable discussions, the statement said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar said the conference will focus on urban development strategies and transportation planning.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will address the conference on Saturday. PTI COR SHS DIV DIV