Manoj Dayal new VC of Chhattisgarh's KTUJMC

Raipur, Feb 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Thursday appointed Manoj Dayal, a professor at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar in Haryana, as Vice Chancellor of Raipur-based Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication (KTUJMC), an official said.

The order, issued by the governor secretary CR Prasanna, stated that Dayal, part of the Department of Mass Communication at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, has been appointed under Chhattisgarh KTUJMC Act 2004, he said.

The term of Baldev Bhai Sharma ended in March last year, following which Raipur divisional commissioner and IAS officer Mahadev Kavre was entrusted with the charge of Vice Chancellor, he added.

Established in 2004 in Kathadih village, about six kilometres from Raipur city, KTUJMC is the only university of journalism and mass communication in Chhattisgarh. PTI COR BNM