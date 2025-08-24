Manoj Jha reflects on democracy, federalism and Hindutva in new book

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A newly updated compilation of essays by academic and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj K Jha, titled "In Praise of Coalition Politics: And Other Essays on Indian Democracy", offers a compelling appeal to revive the spirit of India's democracy -- through dialogue, debate and a more constructive and inclusive politics.

Published by Speaking Tiger, the book -- which also features two of Jha's speeches in the Rajya Sabha -- critically examines the condition of Indian democracy "after a decade of majoritarian rule".

"My writings and speeches -- whether in the Rajya Sabha or outside -- are fuelled by a sincere desire to protect and strengthen our democracy in whatever way I can.

"I hope it (the compilation) will be of value to students and anyone interested in understanding the larger evolution of democracy during a challenging period, rife with all kinds of disruptions — a global pandemic, increasing economic inequality, struggles for dignity and the rise of illiberal, populist and authoritarian regimes in many parts of the world," writes Jha in the book.

At once "political and personal, reflective and sharply polemical", the 58-year-old RJD leader uses his writings to share insights on a wide range of subjects, including minority welfare, the caste census, healthcare infrastructure, the rise of Hindutva, federalism, digital-age politics, and the Kashmir issue.

According to the publisher, the book, written with clarity, conviction and empathy, "refuses to normalize the destruction of our democratic republic or surrender to cynicism".

"At its heart lies a simple yet -- at this moment in our nation's history -- radical idea: that India’s greatness lies not in uniformity or brute power, but in plurality, debate, compassion and the constant struggle towards social and economic justice. This is a vital book for our times," reads the description of the book.

The foreword to the book is penned by former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who observes that Jha's writings carry echoes of revolutionary Punjabi poet Paash, prolific Urdu poet Firaq Gorakhpuri, and even Mahatma Gandhi.

"There is ‘Paash’. One also finds ‘Firaq’. One gets to meet several English writers. The footprints of Gandhi are visible. And a remarkable thing -- select songs of Hindi cinema reverberate throughout. Full of pain and agony, there is a cry for the human kind, for the world, for the country," he added.

"In Praise of Coalition Politics", priced at Rs 399, is available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MG MG