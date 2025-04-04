Manoj Kumar icon of Indian cinema, his films ignited national pride: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to noted actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, lauding him as an icon of Indian cinema.

PM Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films."

Modi said Kumar's films ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of popular patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died at a Mumbai hospital in the early hours of Friday. He was 87.

Kumar, a Dadasaheb Phalke winner, was also known for hits such as "Do Badan", "Haryali Aur Rasta" and "Gumnam".