Manoj Kumar left a lasting impact on minds of people through his patriotic films: Shah

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday condoled the death of veteran actor Manoj Kumar, and said he left a lasting impact on the minds of people by inspiring the flame of patriotism in them.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of distinguished actor Manoj Kumar Ji. He enriched Indian cinema with his phenomenal talent and left a lasting impact on the minds of people by inspiring the flame of patriotism in them," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said Kumar will continue to inspire the new generations of filmmakers.

"My thoughts are with his bereaved family, friends, and millions of admirers," he said. PTI ACB DV DV