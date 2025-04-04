Manoj Kumar left an 'indelible mark' through his patriotic films: RSS

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday condoled the death of veteran actor Manoj Kumar and said he left an “indelible mark” through his patriotic films which will always be remembered.

The actor, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

“The death of famous actor Padma Shri Manoj Kumar is extremely sad. Manoj Kumar, who was conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has left an indelible mark through many patriotic films. His patriotic films will always be remembered,” RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post on X.

“Heartfelt tribute in his memory on behalf of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. May God grant him salvation,” he added. PTI PK AS AS