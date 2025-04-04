Manoj Kumar left indelible mark on cinema world: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday condoled the demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi saying his films were a medium of entertainment and also carried patriotic and social messages.

Kumar, who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am, family friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit told PTI.

Condoling Kumar's demise, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "In a career spanning four decades, prolific actor and director, Manoj Kumar ji captivated the audiences with his films made on patriotism and national pride."

The Padma Shri recipient was fondly known as 'Bharat Kumar' and his films like "Shaheed" and "Upkaar" earned the attention of the then PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Congress chief said.

"We extend our deepest condolences on his passing away. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and millions of fans," Kharge said in his post in Hindi on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "The news of the demise of Manoj Kumar ji, the eminent actor, writer and director of Hindi cinema, is extremely saddening. His films were a medium of entertainment as well as carried patriotic and social messages, due to which he has left an indelible mark on the cinema world." "I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones and all his fans in this hour of grief," Gandhi said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, also condoled Kumar's passing away.

"The demise of the renowned film actor and director Manoj Kumar Ji is an irreparable loss to the field of art. Through his patriotic films, he has left an indelible mark on our hearts, which can never be erased," the party said.

मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता और निर्देशक मनोज कुमार जी का निधन कला के क्षेत्र में एक अपूरणीय क्षति है।



अपनी देशभक्ति फिल्मों से उन्होंने हमारे दिलों पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है, जो कभी मिटाई नहीं जा सकती।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति और उनके परिजनों व प्रशंसकों को यह पीड़ा सहने की शक्ति… — Congress (@INCIndia) April 4, 2025

"May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and fans to bear this pain. On behalf of the Congress family, a tearful tribute to 'Bharat Kumar'," it said.