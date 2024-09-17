Manoj Kumar Verma made new commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Goyal removed

Kolkata, Sep 17 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification.

The decision to remove Goyal, who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after her meeting with agitating medics.

Goyal, who was of the 1994 batch, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF).

Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.

Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was made the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). PTI SCH SOM