Manoj Kumar's death big loss to film world; country: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday condoled the demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, terming it a big loss to the film world and the country.

Kumar (87), who came to be known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his series of patriotic films such as "Shaheed", "Upkar" and "Purab Aur Paschim", died at a hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of the day.

Expressing grief, the chief minister, in a statement, said Kumar brought India's cultural heritage alive in his films "Purab Paschim" and "Kranti" and made a meaningful effort to connect people to the country's roots through his movies.

The actor gave an impressive portrayal of the country's martyrs and made an invaluable contribution to cinema as a producer and director, Yadav said, adding that the nation will never forget his contribution.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am.