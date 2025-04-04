Manoj Kumar's demise great loss for cineworld: Mamata

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor-filmmaker Manoj Kumar, and said his death was a great loss for the cineworld.

Kumar died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

“Saddened by the demise of veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar today. Known for his patriotic films, 'Bharat Kumar', as he was often called, represented the idea of devotion to the motherland. His death is a great loss for our cineworld,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

“My condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers,” she added.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am. PTI SCH RBT