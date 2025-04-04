Manoj Kumar's demise irreparable loss to world of cinema: Nitish

Patna, Apr 4 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the death of legendary film personality Manoj Kumar has caused an irreparable loss to the world of cinema.

Expressing grief over the demise of Kumar, the CM recalled the many laurels earned by the veteran actor-filmmaker in a career spanning more than five decades, which included the Padma Shri and the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

Manoj Kumar died in a Mumbai hospital early Friday. He was 87.

“His demise has caused an irreparable loss to the film industry. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to his family and fans to bear this hour of grief,” the chief minister said in a post in Hindi on X.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age-related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am. PTI NAC RBT