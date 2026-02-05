Manoj Morkhedia gang member held for firing in Delhi's Narela area

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old alleged member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang for firing at a man in the Narela area over a toll payment dispute, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Mohit, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, was nabbed during a raid in Narela on Wednesday, they said.

On January 28, complainant Kuldeep Singh had a dispute with Kuldeep alias thekedar, who maintains the Lampur MCD toll plaza, over payment of toll tax.

"Thekedar had threatened the complainant with dire consequences, a senior police officer said, adding that Mohit was allegedly working on Thekedar's instructions.

Later, on January 30, when the complainant was going towards Narela in a car, Mohit, along with his associates, began chasing him and fired seven to eight rounds at him. The complainant escaped and ran away, the police officer said.

He is alleged to be an active member of the Manoj Morkhedia gang and has a past involvement in cases of attempt to murder and assault.

Police said he had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations in Delhi and the NCR region before being traced.

During interrogation, Mohit allegedly disclosed that he had been associated with the gang for the past few years and had earlier worked as a security bouncer and later as a property dealer. He is also suspected of supplying illegal arms and ammunition to gang members, police said.

Mohit has previous criminal involvement in cases registered in Haryana, including attempt to murder and Arms Act offences, police added.

