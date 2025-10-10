Manoj Sinha lauds J-K Police for building fear-free environment in UT

Srinagar, Oct 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday placed emphasis on the adoption of intelligence-based kinetic operations as well as a multifaceted approach to tackle internal security challenges.

Sinha also commended the Police, Army and the Central Armed Police Forces for dismantling terror support systems and preventing cross-border infiltration.

Speaking at the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster (Men and Women) 2025 here, the L-G praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for building a fear-free environment for citizens.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Police is not only fighting terrorism, maintaining law and order and protecting citizens, but it is also a crucial agent of socio-economic development," he said.

The L-G said the police have ensured a peaceful and stable society for industrial growth and overall progress in the Union Territory.

"Terrorism is breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir. The peace has enabled unparalleled progress and brought greater prosperity in the lives of people. Security has significantly improved across the country. Roots of left-wing extremism were dismantled and India is witnessing a new era of progress driven by rapid economic growth," he said.

In his address, Sinha also spoke on the power of sports in fostering a sense of collective identity, camaraderie, courage, character building, peace, equality and friendship among people and the region.

He called upon the youth to develop qualities like compassion and courage, and dedicate their potential and talents in service to the nation.

"Sports is the universal language of unity. It promotes inclusivity and mutual respect. Sports events like the All India Police Judo Cluster serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate unity in diversity and showcase India's rich cultural and social heritage," he said.

More than 2,000 athletes are participating in the championship comprising of Judo, Wushu, Pencak Silat, Taekwondo and Karate, hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI SSB RUK RUK