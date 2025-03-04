Manoj Tiwari flags traffic snarl on Sardar Patel Road; Delhi Police cites VVIP security arrangements

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Northeast Delhi's BJP Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday raised concerns over the traffic congestion on the Sardar Patel Road due to the "parking of Taj Palace Hotel's buses" to which Delhi Police responded saying it was part of VVIP security arrangements. Tiwari had flagged the issue on X, saying, "Due to the buses of Taj Palace Hotel being parked on Sardar Patel Road, there is a huge jam on the route going to the airport. People are facing a lot of trouble." He urged Delhi Police and the Delhi Traffic Police to address the situation, calling it a recurring problem.

Responding to Tiwari's post, the Delhi Traffic Police explained that the buses were being used to deploy staff for the safety of VVIPs attending events at the Taj Hotel.

"Today, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways inaugurated a seminar at the Taj Hotel, where the Hon'ble Minister also flagged off vehicles using hydrogen as fuel. Several participants gathered to assure their presence in this special occasion," the traffic police said on X.

It added, "Moreover Hon'ble President of Guinea is also staying at the Taj Hotel, with various conferences being held and his visit scheduled." The traffic police informed in its post that the buses on Sardar Patel Road were part of the security arrangements for the VVIP and traffic personnel are stationed at every point to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

It assured that adequate measures were in place to manage traffic on the busy stretch.