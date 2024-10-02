Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta to take stage for Lav Kush Ramlila

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Familiar faces from Delhi's political circles such as Manoj Tiwari and Vijender Gupta as well as TV actors like Himanshu Soni and Samiksha Bhatnagar are going to appear on Delhi's Ramlila stage this year portraying iconic characters from the Ramayana.

According to Lav Kush Ramlila Committee president Arjun Kumar, this year's Ramlila will feature a three-storey stage and artistes will be performing on all three levels. One lakh LED lights will be used this time, he said.

The committee has also approved social media influencers to promote the event, Kumar added.

BJP MP Tiwari will play the role of Parashuram, Gupta, the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly, will be King Janak and former MLA Vijay Jolly will take on the role of Rishi Vashishth, Kumar told PTI.

Former mayor Jathedar Avatar Singh will play Kumbhkaran and AAP leader Brijesh Goyal will be Meghnad, he added.

Kumar said actors Himanshu Soni will play Ram, Samiksha Bhatnagar Sita and Ketan Karande Hanuman.

On the budget, the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee president said, "Everyone contributes voluntarily here. Some take care of the tents, others manage the chairs and tables. However, an approximate budget will be Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore." He added that the celebrations have already begun, and schoolchildren from the Delhi-NCR will perform Ramlila on Wednesday.

Kumar also said that the committee approved social media influencers to encourage youngsters to participate and connect with the cultural event.

"With the help of influencers, this year's event aims to attract young people to Ramlila," he said.

The celebration of Navratri and Dussehra will continue till October 12.