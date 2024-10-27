Manoj V Jain comes out with new book 'The Book of Now'

New Delhi: Author-businessman Manoj V Jain uses snakes as metaphor in his new book "The Book of Now" to portray different aspects in the journey of life.

He says after his previous book "The Book of You as Told by a Hundred Ravens", he decided to take a break from writing.

"However, the snakes of the past, present and future rose and said, you have written and painted the stories told by the ravens, but what about our story? "And thus began the tale of the 'now', for the karma yogi who has to act and live in this world while yet embarking on his own journey," says Jain.

Interspersed with art by the author and narrated by the snakes of the past, present and future, this book is based on living life in the present and our subconscious or conscious dialogues with the universe as we walk towards our goals.

The book, published by Magnate Publishing House, can either be read sequentially or any page can be opened randomly to hear the message from the snakes.

Each page features a QR code, providing readers with access to additional insights and an opportunity to engage in a dialogue with the author.

All the paintings in the book are done by Jain. He says his artwork follows no rules and is often raw, undeveloped and crude.

Jain has given much focus on the design of the book. He has used a handwritten font which he says gives the feeling of a dialogue between him and the readers.

He also uses an irregular hole in the cover of the book to "symbolise the stories of the snake and to go with the message".