Man's body fished out of Navi Mumbai lake as TDRF team uses underwater telescopic camera

Thane, Feb 26 (PTI) The body of a man was retrieved from a lake in Digha in Navi Mumbai on Monday by jawans of the Thane TDRF, an official said.

Hari Om Mourya (24) had drowned while out on a swim on Sunday in the Khandi lake, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

A team comprising personnel from the NMMC fire services, Rabale police and TDRF carried out the operation to retrieve the body, he added.

"The TDRF used an underwater telescopic camera and fished out the body," he said. PTI COR BNM