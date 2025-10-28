Man's body found floating in canal in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) The body of a 30-year-old man was found floating in a canal in a village here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Manish Singh, a resident of Gehna village.

According to villagers, people had gathered near the canal for ritual bathing and prayers on the occasion of Chhath festival when someone spotted the body and informed others.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manish had purchased a new motorcycle on Diwali. It is suspected that he might have accidentally fallen into the canal while learning to ride the bike, leading to his death, the police said.

Manish was the eldest among three brothers.

On receiving information, Incharge Haldharpur police station, Vijay Kumar Maurya reached the spot with police personnel. The body was fished out and sent for post-mortem, they said.

Maurya said an investigation is underway and all possible angles are being probed to ascertain the exact cause of death. PTI COR ABN NB