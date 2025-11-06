Man''s body found hanging from tree in Bengal, family blames stress due to SIR

Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) The body of a 52-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Thursday, with his family claiming that he was under mental stress over "fear of exclusion" from the voters' list during the ongoing SIR process, police said.

The deceased, identified as Tarak Saha, was a resident of Gandhi Colony in the Uttarpara area under the Berhampore Municipality, a senior officer said.

"Saha was found hanging from a tree near his residence. According to family members, he had been worried after he came to know that his name was not listed in the 2002 voter roll. Saha was anxious as he did not possess any old document to establish himself as a genuine voter," the police officer said.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted in West Bengal after a gap of 23 years. The last SIR in the state was held in 2002.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and the investigation is underway, the officer said.

Since the announcement of SIR, several people had died allegedly by suicide in West Bengal over "fear of exclusion from the voters' list during the voters' list revision exercise, according to the police. PTI SCH BDC