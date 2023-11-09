Man's body found hanging from tree in Thane; cops suspect murder

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

An official said the police suspect that the man was killed following a family dispute.

Some locals alerted the police after spotting the body hanging from a tree on Wednesday near Bhiwandi Road railway station.

There were injuries on the legs of the deceased. A tattoo with the word 'Saddam' was found on one of his arms, Narpoli police station's senior inspector Bharat Kamat said. The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), the police said, adding that search was on for the accused. PTI COR GK