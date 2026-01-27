Man's body found hanging from tree in UP village

Ballia (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said that on receiving information, police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Vivek Patel (25), a resident of Ibrahim Patti village.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

He added that Vivek was said to be in a relationship with a woman whose marriage had taken place elsewhere about six months ago.