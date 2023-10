Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) The body of a 34-year-old man was found in a ditch filled with water in Bhoiwada area of Bhiwandi town in the district on Tuesday, a civic official said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi said the body was retrieved after the local fire brigade was alerted some passers-by.

The deceased was identified as Uttam Mourya and further probe was on, he said. PTI COR KRK