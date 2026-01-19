Man's body found in Delhi park, probe underway

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The body of a man bearing multiple sharp and blunt injuries was found inside a park in Delhi's Dwarka North area on Monday, police said.

After receiving information, police launched a detailed investigation and deployed multiple teams to identify the victim and trace the attacker, they said.

According to the police, the staff of Dwarka North police station received information in the early hours about a dead body lying in Chhath Pooja Park near Bharat Vihar in Kakroula.

"On reaching the spot, the police found the body of a male, estimated to be between 25 and 30 years of age, with visible injuries on the neck and face caused by both sharp and blunt objects," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that a jacket was also recovered from outside the boundary wall of the park, raising suspicion that the victim may have been assaulted after being brought to the location.

Crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) personnel were called to the scene to examine the spot and collect evidence.

Preliminary examination of CCTV footage from the surrounding area revealed that the deceased was forcibly taken into the park by an unidentified person at around 4.40 am. The footage has been secured and is being analysed to establish the sequence of events and identify the suspect, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and the nature of injuries.

Efforts are also underway to establish the identity of the deceased, with local inquiries being conducted and missing person records being checked. PTI BM = HIG