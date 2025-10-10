Man’s body found in drain in Thane district

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of a man with injury marks was found in a drain in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police said on Friday.

Passersby alerted the police after spotting the body of the man, aged around 25, near the APMC Market in Kalyan on Thursday morning, an official said.

The nature of the injuries on the body suggests that the man, who is yet to be identified, was attacked with stones, though the actual cause of death will be known after autopsy, he said.

A murder case has been registered and a probe is underway, he added.