New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) An unidentified body of a man was found lying in a drain on Tuesday morning in west Delhi, police said.

A PCR call was received that a body was lying in a drain near Shakuntala Nursing Home, police said.

An investigation is underway and the cause of death would be established after the post-mortem, the officer added. PTI NIT MNK NIT MNK MNK