Man's body found in factory in Bhiwandi

Thane, Nov 23 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a factory in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The body was found in a highly decomposed state in a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The manager of the power loom factory on Ansari Road discovered the body in the room on the premises, which was shut. The police were alerted, and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The official said the deceased appeared to be in his 50s, and efforts are on to ascertain his identity. PTI COR ARU