Man's body found in field day after he went missing from village in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A day after a man went missing from a village here, his body was found in a field on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Dinesh Rajbhar (40) from Deoria Mansoorpur village went had left his home on Friday evening but did not return. A search was launched but he could not be found.

On Saturday morning, his body was found in a field in Mubarakpur village of the Phephna area.

Phephana Station Officer (SO) Vishwadeep Singh said the police have sent the body for a post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

Rajbhar used to work as a labourer to support his family. His wife, Sunita, said that after 10 pm, a young man from the village called her husband and he left without eating, saying he would return later.