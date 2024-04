Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The body of a man was found in a lake in Kalwa in Thane on Thursday, a civic official said.

The body was spotted by passersby at 10am, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The body was fished out by firemen and the RDMC team. The deceased has been identified as Vilas Somavanshi (40). A case of accidental death has been registered by Kalwa police station," he added. PTI COR BNM