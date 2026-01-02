Man's body found in pit after New Year party in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) The body of a 36-year-old man, who had gone to attend a New Year party, was found in a pit along a roadside in Ballia district, police said on Friday.

The body of Vijay Shukla (36), a resident of Pindhara village, was found on Thursday night near Darawn village on the Bansdih-Sahatwar road.

Kotwali in-charge Praveen Kumar Singh said Shukla had gone to attend a New Year party at a restaurant on December 31, after which he went missing.

Despite a search by family members, no clue was found, following which they informed the police on Thursday.

On the complaint of Shukla's sister, a missing person's report was registered on Thursday evening.

Police are trying to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death, the officer added.