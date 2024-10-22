Man's body found in pond in Thane

Thane, Oct 22 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old man was found in a pond in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.

The police were alerted about the body in the early hours of the day, and personnel from the disaster management cell and fire brigade were pressed into service, civic disaster management unit chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The body was fished out from a pond near Patona Pada bus stop in the Yeur area, he said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Vijay Bhoite, a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, he said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, and a case of accidental death has been registered for now. PTI COR ARU