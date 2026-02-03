Man's body found in river in Arunachal's West Kameng district

Itanagar, Feb 3 (PTI) The police have recovered the body of a middle-aged man from the Kalaktang river in Kalaktang in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was found trapped between stones in the middle of the river on Monday.

Kalaktang Police Station officer-in-charge HB Tator said preliminary observations suggest the cause of the death was drowning.

The deceased, aged between 45 and 50 years, appears to be a 'non-Arunachalee', the officer said.

The police issued an appeal to the general public and police stations to assist in identification of the body. PTI COR NN