Man's body found in village pond in UP's Pratapgarh, police file murder case

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A man's body was found in a pond in a village here, and police have registered a murder case on the matter, officials said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said on Sunday that Anurag Mishra (22), a resident of Akaripur village of Aspur Devsara police station area, had left home on the night of November 23 to attend a wedding but had not returned home since then.

The SP said that late Saturday evening, his body was found in a pond, about 300 metres away from his house. His hands and legs were tied and it appears that the youth was murdered and his body was thrown into the pond, he said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by family members, police registered a murder case against unknown persons and are investigating the incident, he added. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY