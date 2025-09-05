Man's body found in water tank at old MCD office in west Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Delhi Police recovered a man's body from a water tank at the old MCD office in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Friday afternoon, an official said.

The PCR received a call around 3.15 pm informing them about the body near Vishal Enclave after which a team from Rajouri Garden police station went to the spot along with the district crime team and forensic experts.

"The man has been identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar. The body was examined at the spot by the crime team and the FSL unit before being shifted to the mortuary at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem," a senior police officer said.

Police said how the ended up in the water tank is yet to be ascertained. A case is being registered and further investigation is underway.

Officials said they are verifying the sequence of events leading to the incident and examining whether foul play was involved.

The local police are also scanning the area for CCTV footage and questioning nearby residents and office staff, they added.

The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death.