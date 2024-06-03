Man's body found in water tank in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 3 (PTI) The decomposed body of a man was found in a drinking water tank in Nalgonda town of Telangana on Monday, officials said.

The Nalgonda Municipal authorities noticed the body in the water tank located in Nalgonda Municipality's 12th ward when they opened it for cleaning on Monday, they said.

During the investigation it was found that the man, aged 27, belonged to 28th ward of the old town and was mentally unsound, a senior police official said, adding he had gone missing on May 24.

As per preliminary medical report, the man is suspected to have died two-three days ago, the official said.

There were some injury marks on the man's body. The official further said they were probing the case from different angles including suicide and murder.

Some residents of the town alleged that water from the tank was supplied to them for the past few days and claimed a foul smell was emanating from it.

On April 3, carcasses of 20 monkeys were found in a water tank in Nandikonda town of Nalgonda district. PTI VVK VVK SS