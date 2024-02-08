Man's body found, murder case registered against unidentified persons

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A murder case was registered against unidentified persons on Thursday after the body of a 25-year-old man was found in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said.

The body of Rahul Jaiswal was found in Imlipada locality of Ulhasnagar Camp 3, the Central police station official said.

"Our probe reveals the accused first threw chilli powder in his eyes and then bludgeoned him to death with a grinding stone. The body has been sent for post mortem. Efforts are on to nab those involved," he added.