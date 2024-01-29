Man's body found near railway station in Palghar; cops suspect murder

Palghar, Jan 29 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old man with injury marks has been found outside a railway station in Palghar district of Maharashtra, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Some passers-by spotted the body near a toilet close to the Naigaon railway station on Sunday evening and alerted the police, inspector Mangesh Aandhare from Naigaon police station said.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagoji Uttekar, the official said, adding the autopsy report is awaited.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and are conducting a probe into it, he added. PTI COR GK