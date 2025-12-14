Man’s body recovered from burnt car in Latur district; kin claim murder

Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) The charred body of a man was recovered from a burnt car in Maharashtra’s Latur district, with his family alleging that he was murdered, police said on Sunday.

Around 11.30 pm on Saturday, police were informed about a car on fire on the Ausa-Vanwada road.

A team from the Ausa police station rushed to the spot and found the vehicle completely ablaze, said inspector Revannath Dhamale. It had reportedly been burning for a few hours.

After the fire brigade controlled the blaze, police discovered the body of a man, burnt beyond recognition, inside the vehicle. The victim was later identified as Ausa resident Ganesh Gopinath Chavan (35) by his family with the help of his ring, the official said.

Dhamale said a DNA test would be conducted to officially confirm the victim’s identity. Alleging that it was a case of murder, the family demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible, and said the man worked in the finance sector in Latur.

Police have registered an accidental death report for now. “The exact cause behind the incident will emerge only after a detailed investigation,” the official added. PTI COR NR