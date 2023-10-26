Man's body with bullet marks found in UP village, kin accuse former sarpanch of murder

Meerut (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A mason's body with bullet injuries was found hanging from a tree in a village here, a day after he asked the former sarpanch to clear his dues for the construction of his house, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The victim's family has accused Dhanpura's former village head Vijaypal of killing the man, they added.

In the police complaint, the family of Indushekhar said Vijaypal hired him for the construction of his house two months ago but did not pay him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said.

Indushekhar, a resident of Sadharnapur village of Ichauli police station area, had been demanding for his dues of about Rs 2.5 lakh for the last several days, the complaint added.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, Indushekhar once again went to Vijaypal's house to ask for his dues when the former sarpanch took him to a farm on some pretext and shot him twice, hung his body from a tree and fled the spot, the ASP said.

The family also alleged that when Indushekhar's associate Sumit called Vijaypal, the accused confessed to the murder, following which the police were informed and the body was recovered, he added.

The police have detained an accused in connection with the case and he is being interrogated, the ASP said. PTI COR SAB RPA