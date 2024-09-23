Man's body with injury marks found in field in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old man's body, with injury marks on head, was found in a farmland outside a village here on Monday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said the body of Vinod Patel, a resident of Mujahidpur village, was found in a rice field by villagers around 6.30 am "Upon receiving the information, the local Sandipan Ghat police and the field unit arrived at the scene. The deceased had marks of injury on his head," Singh said.

"The deceased had gone out from his home the previous night and did not return," he said, adding the matter is being probed further.

The body has been sent for autopsy.