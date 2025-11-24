Man's body with neck slit found in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Nov 24 (PTI) A decomposed body of around 42-year-old unidentified man with his neck slit was recovered from a bush in Dumaria police station area of Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Monday.

After receiving information about a body kept hidden in a bush on Dibudih-Bahada road on Sunday evening, the police recovered it and sent it to a hospital here for post-mortem examination.

The identity of the victim was not yet established, he said, adding that it appears that the man was killed somewhere else and the body was dumped at that spot.

"We are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits," the officer said.

A case has been lodged in this regard under various sections of the BNS.